Grain Bids 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.59 CBOT: $3.57Soybeans Equity: $8.07 CBOT: $8.59WheatEquity: $4.69CBOT: $4.73
