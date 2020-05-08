Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.99
CBOT: $3.19
Soybeans
Equity: $8.36
CBOT: $8.50
Wheat
Equity: $5.27
CBOT: $5.22
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
