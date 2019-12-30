Grain Bids Dec 30, 2019 6 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.88 CBOT: $3.88Soybeans Equity: $9.35 CBOT: $9.39WheatEquity: $5.91CBOT: $5.56 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Bid Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries BUNTON, Alene Feb 23, 1929 - Dec 28, 2019 EMBERTON, Eric Dec 30, 1967 - Dec 28, 2019 Wyckoff, Hazel Tucker, Kelly PRIESS, Margaret Jun 14, 1937 - Dec 24, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham County's Child Care CrisisWoman's death investigated; foul play not suspected12-27-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsJacob gets his wish: Legacy provides family with RVChristmas Dinner: Annual community dinner held Effingham Event CenterEffingham County grand jury indictmentsRing in the New Year: Some of the area's New Year's Eve celebrationsMan charged in St. Anthony H.S. car burglaries pleads not guilty12-27-2019 Effingham Police reportsEffingham High School Honor Roll Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.