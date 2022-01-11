Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.89
CBOT: $6.01
Soybeans
Equity: $13.65
CBOT: $13.86
Wheat
Equity: $7.50
CBOT: $7.70
Jerry Wells, 81, of Effingham, died at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
