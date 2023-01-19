Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then remaining overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.