Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.09
CBOT: $5.24
Soybeans
Equity: $12.72
CBOT: $12.92
Wheat
Equity: $6.81
CBOT: $7.26
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 3, 2021 @ 11:44 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.