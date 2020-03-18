Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.25
CBOT: $3.35
Soybeans
Equity: $8.16
CBOT: $8.25
Wheat
Equity: $5.25
CBOT: $5.14
Morning rain followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon...some thunderstorms may be strong. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 1:40 am
