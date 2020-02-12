Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.83
CBOT: $3.83
Soybeans
Equity: $8.81
CBOT: $8.92
Wheat
Equity: $5.68
CBOT: $5.47
Richard Dean Carter, 80, of Florida, and formerly of Mason and Efﬁngham, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Burial will be Feb. 17, 2020, in Bushnell National Cemetery with military rights. Rick was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Morris, Illinois, to Oma (Smith) and Gordon Carter. After graduating from Efﬁng…
