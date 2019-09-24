Grain Bids 2 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.65 CBOT: $3.74Soybeans Equity: $8.44 CBOT: $8.94WheatEquity: $4.82CBOT: $4.81 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Klay, Jacob Kahley, Janet Brady, James Pulliam, Martha Robbins, Lisa Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Coach and the CancerEffingham Event Center to change leadershipBond conditions modified in drug-induced homicide caseEffingham County JailSecond liquor license sought in Beecher CityBudget cuts spur closings at Lake ShelbyvilleA gene-editing first: scientists tried CRISPR to fight HIVCounty board resolution supports state constitution changeCorvette Funfest continues through SundayFatal Crash on US 51 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.