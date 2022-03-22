Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.15
CBOT: $7.29
Soybeans
Equity: $16.54
CBOT: $16.78
Wheat
Equity: $9.91
CBOT: $11.01
Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
