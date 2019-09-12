Grain Bids 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.57 CBOT: $3.67Soybeans Equity: $8.46 CBOT: $8.95WheatEquity: $4.84CBOT: $4.83 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries O'Dell, Beverly Rexroat, Marcia Huntington, Paul Sur, Mary Suiter, Antionette Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArea students named semifinalists for National Merit ScholarshipMexican restaurant wants Dairy Bar siteFlorida woman killed in Saturday crash in EffinghamRaising the BridgeDavid Seiler, local columnist: The sky is not falling in IllinoisCitizens recognized for helping toddlerSigel man assists in Army National Guard trainingOnly 1 person remains missing from dive boat fireShould farmers market vendors move to sidewalk?Golden Corral coming to Effingham; to fill Ryan’s Buffet site in 2020 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
