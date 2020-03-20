Grain Bids Mar 20, 2020 9 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.34 CBOT: $3.44Soybeans Equity: $8.53CBOT: $8.62WheatEquity: $5.25CBOT: $5.15 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Slover, Jacquie WRIGHT, Helen Jul 24, 1938 - Mar 18, 2020 GHAST, Laura Jan 21, 1959 - Mar 18, 2020 Bauer, Richard Jenkins, Nicholas Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles5 things to know about new Bears quarterback Nick FolesEffingham County to Chicago: Get lostVirus affects stores, gatheringsEffingham County declares disasterEffingham declares state of emergencyFuneral homes, churches take action in wake of COVID-19First coronavirus cases in Central and Southern Illinois; Cumberland County resident tests positiveLast Call: Local bars, restaurants alter service plans03-18-20 Update: Health officials announce 128 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois03-19-20 update: 3 more coronavirus deaths in Illinois Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

