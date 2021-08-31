Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.74
CBOT: $5.34
Soybeans
Equity: $12.93
CBOT: $12.92
Wheat
Equity: $6.82
CBOT: $7.06
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 31, 2021 @ 5:56 pm
