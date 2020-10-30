Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.89
CBOT: $3.98
Soybeans
Equity: $10.46
CBOT: $10.56
Wheat
Equity: $6.05
CBOT: $6
Lynn A. Piper, 55, of Brownstown, died at 12:06 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Terre Haute, IN. There will be a public visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 followed by a private family funeral service at Overcup Baptist Church,…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.