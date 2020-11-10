Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 7:02 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $4.13
CBOT: $4.23
Soybeans
Equity: $11.36
CBOT: $11.46
Wheat
Equity: $6.21
CBOT: $6.16
