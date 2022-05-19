Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.68
CBOT: $7.83
Soybeans
Equity: $16.81
CBOT: $16.90
Wheat
Equity: $11.11
CBOT: $12.00
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.