Grain Bids 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.88Soybeans Equity: $8.99 CBOT: $9.34WheatEquity: $5.18CBOT: $5.18
