Grain Bids Jan 3, 2020 7 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.87 CBOT: $3.86Soybeans Equity: $9.26 CBOT: $9.30WheatEquity: $5.90CBOT: $5.54
