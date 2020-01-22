Grain Bids Jan 22, 2020 6 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.89 CBOT: $3.88Soybeans Equity: $9.02 CBOT: $9.13WheatEquity: $6.23CBOT: $5.77 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Monroe, Bernard McDonald, James Dempsey, Steven Heth, Harold JONES, Harold Apr 2, 1926 - Jan 17, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham National Guard company to deploy to AfghanistanPlea expected in mall crash caseSecond arrest made in Shumway arsonTears and pride as Illinois soldiers deployPlan commission approves recreational marijuana permit; city council votes TuesdayUPDATE: John Boos shooting: Bullet removed from victim after ambulance t-boned on way to hospital01-17-2020 Effingham Police reportsAnn Deters named EDN Citizen of the YearAltamont man charged with threatening city workers, neighborsCounty school boards discuss teacher shortage Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
