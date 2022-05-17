Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.86
CBOT: $8.00
Soybeans
Equity: $16.68
CBOT: $16.78
Wheat
Equity: $11.88
CBOT: $12.77
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 5:32 pm
