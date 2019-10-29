Grain Bids 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.84 CBOT: $3.86Soybeans Equity: $8.83 CBOT: $9.18WheatEquity: $5.12CBOT: $5.11 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Thomas, Linda O'DELL, JULIA COLEMAN, Ivan Jun 10, 1948 - Oct 27, 2019 Pemberton, Twila Percival, Hazel Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indictmentsLake Sara tied to Effingham's past and futureMan pleas not guilty in aggravated battery, grooming caseCity leaders say pension consolidation isn't for EffinghamEffingham County jail report10-25-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsWorkers at St. Elmo's Conagra to vote on removing unionEffingham Astros fan hopes for World Series winSt. Anthony Church surpasses $1.1 million fundraising goalGroovy time at Halloween parade Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

