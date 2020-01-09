Grain Bids Jan 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.83 CBOT: $3.83Soybeans Equity: $9.29 CBOT: $9.43WheatEquity: $5.97CBOT: $5.62 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Thomas, Oscar Bower, Jeffrey KRUGER, Wilmer May 1, 1943 - Jan 7, 2020 Jeffrey Bower Jeffrey L. Bower age 54 of Effingham, Illinois passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois. Boaz, Ruth Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
