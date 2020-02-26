Grain Bids Feb 26, 2020 5 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.71 CBOT: $3.70Soybeans Equity: $8.73CBOT: $8.81WheatEquity: $5.60CBOT: $5.40 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Beals, Ralph Baker, Joan GUTHRIE, Coralie Feb 9, 1928 - Feb 21, 2020 Keller, Kerry Malloch, Alan Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRegulating short-term rentals at Lake Sara: $2K permit fee discussedEffingham man injured in fiery crash SaturdayFebruary grand jury indictmentsNot guilty plea in battery case02-21-20 Effingham County Jail Bookings02-21-2020 Police Blotter02-21-20 Effingham Police reportsEffingham man charged with patronizing minor prostituteMothers and sons gather for special eventBrand New: Unit 40 OKs $64K for band uniforms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
