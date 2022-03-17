Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.04
CBOT: $7.18
Soybeans
Equity: $16.22
CBOT: $16.47
Wheat
Equity: $9.66
CBOT: $10.76
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 10:15 pm
