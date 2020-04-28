Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.88
CBOT: $3.02
Soybeans
Equity: $8.16
CBOT: $8.26
Wheat
Equity: $5.32
CBOT: $5.26
Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 5:04 pm
