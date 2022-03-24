Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.19
CBOT: $7.28
Soybeans
Equity: $16.62
CBOT: $16.82
Wheat
Equity: $9.65
CBOT: $10.74
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 24, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.