Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 7:01 pm
Effingham, Illinois
Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.03
CBOT: $3.17
Soybeans
Equity: $8.22
CBOT: $8.37
Wheat
Equity: $5.07
CBOT: $5.02
