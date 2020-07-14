Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.14
CBOT: $3.26
Soybeans
Equity: $8.66
CBOT: $8.78
Wheat
Equity: $5.22
CBOT: $5.26
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 12:43 am
