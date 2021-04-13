Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.82
CBOT: $5.80
Soybeans
Equity: $13.95
CBOT: $13.89
Wheat
Equity: $6.19
CBOT: $6.33
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 8:53 pm
