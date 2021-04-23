Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.51
CBOT: $6.32
Soybeans
Equity: $15.41
CBOT: $15.16
Wheat
Equity: $6.7
CBOT: $7.12
Sandra Kay Lindsey, 68, of Litchfield, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence in Litchfield, IL. Born in Grand Prairie Township, Jefferson County, Illinois, the daughter of the late James A. & Delma (Mitchell) Fitzgerald. She was employed as a Dietician for many years…
