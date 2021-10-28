Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.38
CBOT: $5.62
Soybeans
Equity: $12.04
CBOT: $12.33
Wheat
Equity: $7.53
CBOT: $7.72
Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 5:31 pm
