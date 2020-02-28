Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.68
CBOT: $3.68
Soybeans
Equity: $8.75
CBOT: $8.93
Wheat
Equity: $5.31
CBOT: $5.26
Snow showers and flurries ending. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 28, 2020 @ 5:33 pm
