Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.85
CBOT: $7.99
Soybeans
Equity: $16.72
CBOT: $16.91
Wheat
Equity: $10.19
CBOT: $11.09
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 19, 2022 @ 7:01 pm
