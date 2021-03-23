Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.51
CBOT: $5.51
Soybeans
Equity: $14.23
CBOT: $14.23
Wheat
Equity: $6.11
CBOT: $6.26
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 7:11 pm
