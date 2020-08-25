Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.26
CBOT: $3.41
Soybeans
Equity: $9.05
CBOT: $9.20
Wheat
Equity: $5.32
CBOT: $5.27
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 12:30 am
