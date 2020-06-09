Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.18
CBOT: $3.27
Soybeans
Equity: $8.48
CBOT: $8.63
Wheat
Equity: $5.10
CBOT: $5.04
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 4:14 pm
