Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.83
CBOT: $7.97
Soybeans
Equity: $16.37
CBOT: $16.47
Wheat
Equity: $10.17
CBOT: $11.06
Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: May 5, 2022 @ 8:21 pm
