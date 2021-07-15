Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.64
CBOT: $5.64
Soybeans
Equity: $14.20
CBOT: $13.80
Wheat
Equity: $6.52
CBOT: $6.72
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 11:12 pm
Michael G. Sutterfield, 71, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham. As per Michael's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Effingham Co…
