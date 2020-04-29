Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.91
CBOT: $3.14
Soybeans
Equity: $8.23
CBOT: $8.37
Wheat
Equity: $5.22
CBOT: $5.16
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 12:42 am
