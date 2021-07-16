Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.65
CBOT: $5.56
Soybeans
Equity: $14.32
CBOT: $13.92
Wheat
Equity: $6.73
CBOT: $6.92
Michael G. Sutterfield, 71, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham. As per Michael's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Effingham Co…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.