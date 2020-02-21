Grain Bids Feb 21, 2020 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.77 CBOT: $3.77Soybeans Equity: $8.83CBOT: $8.90WheatEquity: $5.71CBOT: $5.51 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Hankins, Forrest Schlanser, Rose Banning, Adelia MARSHALL, Robert Apr 30, 1945 - Feb 15, 2020 BRUMLEVE, Donald Apr 15, 1930 - Feb 19, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVolunteers go bald for girl battling cancerMason man dies in two-vehicle crashForensic audit requested for Shelby CountyEffingham man charged with patronizing minor prostituteStevens Industries welcomes Shawn Finney as CFORegulating short-term rentals at Lake Sara: $2K permit fee discussedLittle support in Springfield on Blagojevich commutationGavel handed to Nash Naam: Local surgeon leads American Association for Hand SurgeryGuilty plea in Faith Lutheran burglary caseCounty considers animal control limits Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
