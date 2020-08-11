Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $2.97
CBOT: $3.11
Soybeans
Equity: $8.59
CBOT: $8.73
Wheat
Equity: $5
CBOT: $4.95
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 7:35 pm
