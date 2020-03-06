Grain Bids Mar 6, 2020 6 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.76 CBOT: $3.76Soybeans Equity: $8.76CBOT: $8.91WheatEquity: $5.31CBOT: $5.21 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries WILL, Phyllis Aug 26, 1939 - Mar 4, 2020 Campbell, Terry Klepzig, Don WHIGHTSEL, Barbara Dec 6, 1934 - Mar 3, 2020 Rauch, Clifford Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnother store departs Village Square MallRecreational marijuana sales begin Saturday in EffinghamGreenup man identified after fatal fire TuesdayLocals, travelers stop in Effingham for recreational potDeters challenges Thoele for District I seatAltamont man describes police confrontation with black EIU studentEffingham man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 11Man charged in fatal wreck gets 5 yearsMan in mall crash case pleads guiltyBulldogs advance to sectional championship with win at Casey Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
