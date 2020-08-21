Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.12
CBOT: $3.27
Soybeans
Equity: $8.90
CBOT: $9.05
Wheat
Equity: $5.32
CBOT: $5.27
Charlotte Stormy Brandenburger, infant daughter of Boone and Pamelis Brandenburger of Effingham, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
