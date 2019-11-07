Grain Bids 12 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.73 CBOT: $3.75Soybeans Equity: $8.97 CBOT: $9.36WheatEquity: $5.27CBOT: $5.17 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Vogt, Paul Miller, Brian RINCKER, Kent Apr 4, 1953 - Nov 3, 2019 TAPPENDORF, Helen Sep 10, 1941 - Nov 3, 2019 VEATCH, Robert Nov 4, 1953 - Oct 31, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFourth arrest made in home invasion caseCounty, state authorities investigate death of Effingham manSt. Elmo native makes bid for presidency as write-in candidateEffingham debates sale of recreational cannabisDieterich man pleads guilty in sexual assault caseFatal crashes on US 40, Interstate 703 arrested after Effingham home invasionKarmeier reflects on ‘privilege’ of leading state’s highest courtEffingham brothers compete in motorcycle racingFinding strength and joy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
