Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.58
CBOT: $5.58
Soybeans
Equity: $14.16
CBOT: $14.16
Wheat
Equity: $6.04
CBOT: $6.19
Dr. John Thomas Kroeger, 67, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, in Effingham. The funeral mass will be streamed on Youtube: SacredHeart…
