Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $7.64
CBOT: $7.79
Soybeans
Equity: $16.95
CBOT: $17.05
Wheat
Equity: $10.79
CBOT: $11.69
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 5:31 pm
