Grain Bids 12 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.76 CBOT: $3.70Soybeans Equity: $8.75 CBOT: $8.92WheatEquity: $5.43CBOT: $5.33
