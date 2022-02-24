Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.70
CBOT: $6.90
Soybeans
Equity: $16.34
CBOT: $16.54
Wheat
Equity: $9.06
CBOT: $9.26
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 5:33 pm
