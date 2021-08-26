Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.13
CBOT: $5.52
Soybeans
Equity: $13.46
CBOT: $13.26
Wheat
Equity: $7.00
CBOT: $7.25
Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 6:24 pm
